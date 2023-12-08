(WJW) – A beautiful Friday! Sunny and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Then temperatures are even warmer on Saturday. Near 60°!

But, it will be breezy both days, so it may feel just a touch cooler. More windy on Saturday than Friday. Still, no complaints. Grab your shades!

Then, we turn our attention to a more active pattern.

A panhandle system develops late Saturday with scattered showers becoming widespread late evening and overnight into early Sunday.

Showers will turn into wet snow Sunday night. Light accumulations are possible, especially by Monday as temperatures fall.

Wind gusts up to 30-35 miles per hour are possible.

Sunday: We start near 50° Sunday then fall into the 30s by late afternoon/evening.

Wear your rain gear if you are heading to the Cleveland Browns game!

Temperature forecast Sunday into Monday:

The transition to snow will be quick and brief late Sunday/Sunday night into early Monday. A brief period of lake effect on Monday will accumulate quickly and melt by Tuesday.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

