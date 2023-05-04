KENT, Ohio (WJW) – People will gather at Kent State University on Thursday to commemorate four people shot and killed on the campus 53 years ago.
It was then, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on Kent State students during a war protest.
The demonstration was students against America’s involvement in the Vietnam War.
Four were killed, and nine others were wounded. Countless lives were changed forever.
The theme “Power of our Voices theme” is to tie the anti-war movement of 1970 to emerging movements today.
Events allow the Kent State community, and the public, to gather to reflect, share memories, and pass the lessons learned then to new generations of students.
The gatherings on campus have been a two-day event. On Wednesday, there was a lecture series, film screening, and annual candlelight vigil and walk.