AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was hospitalized after being robbed and attacked by teenagers at a bus stop in Akron Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, officers met the 52-year-old victim in front of a home on the 900 block of Barbara Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The victim reported being robbed and assaulted by a group of about six to eight teenagers between 12 and 15 years old.

She told police the teenagers were hanging out near the bus stop when she got off the bus around S. Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue. According to the victim, the teens soon began to harass her.

According to the victim, the teenagers punched and kicked her in the head and body during the attack. They then fled the scene with the victim’s purse and cell phone, according to the release.

According to the release, the victim sustained injuries to her face and wrist. She was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment.

According to the release, detectives are working to identify the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.