51st annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival postponed until 2021

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Cleveland Air Show being canceled.

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51st annual event has been postponed until 2021.

In a press release, they wrote:

“The health concerns for the public were of top priority and it has become difficult to produce a safe and successful show for the community, guests, merchants, vendors, and non-profit food groups. We understand that this will stir many emotions, and we want all of our participants to understand this decision was truly one made with heavy hearts, but with the best intentions in mind for all involved. “

The organizing committee is focused now on 2021, according to the release.

It will be held October 9th and 10th.

“With the support of our community, guests, merchants, and partners, we are confident in our strong comeback in 2021,” they said.

