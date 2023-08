CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A lucky man in Canton turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into $50,000.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning ticket was sold to Marvin Pavon of Canton at the Woodlawn Food Market on Woodlawn Ave. NE.

After taxes, Pavon will take home $36,000.

According to lottery officials, he played the $1,000,000 Cashword game.