RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) – A Doylestown man won $50,000 thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

The $50 ticket was purchased at the Rittman Quick Food Mart on E. Ohio Avenue in Rittman.

Lottery officials say the lucky winner is David Ridenhour, who will take home $36,000 after mandatory taxes.

The scratch-off game he played is called Billion. The game has a top prize of $1 million a year for life, according to the Ohio Lottery.