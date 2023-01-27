COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man made a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old.

Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is not allowed to be in contact with any minors.

The assault occurred in a car in the 1000 block of W. Broad Street in September when he allegedly forced himself on her, police said. DNA retrieved from the victim through a sexual assault kit matched Turner to the incident. In addition, the victim was able to pick Turner’s picture out of a lineup.

Franklin County Children Services investigated more than 1,300 claims of sex crimes perpetrated against children ranging from infancy to 18 years old in 2022. In Columbus, police received more than 400 reports of rape or sexual assault against kids ages 15 or younger — not including the dozens more alleging molestation and other lower-level sex offenses.