$50,000 reward for info on convicted killer who escaped in 1973

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There is now a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted fugitive Lester Eubanks.

Eubanks, who was out on bond for suspected rape, dragged Mary Ellen Deener behind a vacant house in Mansfield on Nov. 14, 1965. He tried to rape the 14-year-old, shot her twice and smashed her head with a brick.

Eubanks was quickly identified as a suspect in Deener’s murder and arrested the next day. A jury found him guilty and gave him the death sentence, which was commuted to life in prison in 1972.

Then on Dec. 7, 1973, prison officials took Eubanks to a Columbus shopping center as a reward for good behavior with other inmates. He didn’t return for his scheduled pickup and has been on the run since.

The U.S. Marshals Service started investigating the case in 2015 and added Eubanks to its 15 most wanted list. Last year, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force released a new age progression image of Eubanks with the help of the forensic imaging unit at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Eubanks, who is now 75, is 5 foot 11. At the time of his escape, he weighed 175 pounds. He has a mole under his left eye. Marshals said he may use the alias Victor Young.

Recently, the case was featured on the Netflix series “Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2.”

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tips can also be submitted online or via the USMS tips app.

