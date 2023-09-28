*Above video: Recent story about what police called “a one kid crime wave” after arsons*

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A building fire has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. Investigators are asking for tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

The fire caused extensive damage to what arson investigators called a “building fire.” Photos from fire officials show a large trailer that was heavily damaged and created a “substantial hazard to nearby occupied homes and vehicles,” investigators said.

*Photo courtesy: State Fire Marshal*

Fire officials said the intentionally set fire happened Sunday at a vacant mobile home on North Millborne Road in Orrville and that no one was injured.

Investigators said they’re “looking for information to bring the perpetrators to justice.” The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information about the arson is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.