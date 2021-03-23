$5,000 reward offered for tips in unsolved Shaker Heights bank robbery

Photo courtesy FBI

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the FBI continues to look for a man who robbed the PNC Bank in Shaker Heights on March 3.

The bank is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 to tipsters who can help identify the suspect and bring him to justice.

During the robbery, which occurred on the 20700 block of Chagrin Boulevard, the suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of money from multiple bank tellers, who complied.

Police said the suspect reportedly jumped over the teller counter and said, “Give me the money, put the money in the bag, no funny money and no playing.”

The suspect made off with the money through the back door of the bank.

Find photos of the suspect above.

Those who may have information regarding this incident are directed to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1220. Tips can remain anonymous.