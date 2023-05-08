(WJW) – One man is dead after a shooting in East Cleveland on Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lakefront Drive around 7 p.m., according to a press release from the East Cleveland Police Department.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216) 681-2162.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward, according to police.