CLEVELAND (WJW) — Five hundred motorcycles riders are expected to gather in downtown Cleveland on Sunday to honor Ohio’s fallen firefighters who died in 2021.

The 18th Annual Firefighters Memorial Ride will start with a ceremony at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial in front of the Cleveland Science Center at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the processional ride will begin from downtown Cleveland at the Firefighters Memorial and travel through the following communities: Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby, Mayfield Village, Eastlake and ending at Western Reserve Harley-Davidson in Mentor with food and entertainment.

The FFMR will make donations to the families of the fallen firefighters:

Wildland Firefighter- Selinde D Roosenburg- age 20- Last Alarm- 3/25/2021

Nelsonville Fire- Senior Firefighter Jeffrey E. Armes- age 38- Last Alarm- 5/2/2021

Tiltonsville Fire- Chief Douglas J Dugan- age 62- Last Alarm 6/16/2021

South Point Volunteer Fire- Deputy Chief Carl F. Kleinman- age 55- Last Alarm 9/15/2021

Columbus Fire- Firefighter/Paramedic Frank D Duff Jr. Age 66- Last Alarm 9/19/2021

Columbus Fire- Firefighter Gregory L. Bauer- age 56- Last Alarm 10/18/2021

Mary Ann Township- Chief Randy B Miner- age 57- Last Alarm 9/26/2021

Jefferson Township- Thomas J Rees- age 38- Last Alarm 12/28/2021

The FFMR will also announce the winners of the FFMR $1000 college scholarships for 2022 during the ceremony.

Anyone is invited to attend the ceremony and support the processional ride along the route.