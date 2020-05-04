50 years later: Kent State marks May 4, 1970 shooting with online commemoration

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Fifty years ago today, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on Kent State students during a war protest killing four of them and wounding nine others.

To mark the anniversary, Kent State University held several virtual events and ceremonies that began over the weekend and will conclude today.

At noon today, the university’s website will air a special tribute video. It features the Kent State Chorale performing a song by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, messages from the wounded students, and a never-seen-before performance from David Crosby and the Sky Trails Band.

You can view the messages and programs here and which includes actress Tina Fey and her husband, Kent State alumnus Jeff Richmond, voicing the play “May 4th Voices.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kent State had to cancel this past weekend’s planned events including an appearance from actress and activist Jane Fonda.

This is the first time the annual candlelight march and vigil will be done strictly through social media. To participate, post a picture of a lit candle with the hashtag #KentStateMay4.

