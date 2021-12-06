50 dogs looking for temporary homes for the holidays

TWINSBURG (WJW) — The holidays are for dogs, too!

And nearly 50 of them in Summit County are looking for a temporary place to rest their heads this season.

The Humane Society of Summit County (HSSC) is asking for volunteer foster families to care for the adoptable pups over the holidays, giving them a break from shelter life and a little extra TLC.

According to HSSC, the facility currently houses 100 dogs, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Half of them are available for foster.

When adoptable pups are fostered, they get to relax and enjoy time in a home, said Ashley Botz, adoption and behavior supervisor. Plus, the facility gets to learn more about each dog’s personality, energy level and favorite things.

Almost half of the facility’s foster volunteers end up adopting their foster dog.

Families that are interested in fostering should fill out an application online. Then, staff and volunteers will help match a dog to their home life and family. Supples, food and toys are provided by HSSC.

All dogs are vetted and up to date on vaccinations. Foster volunteers must be able to transport the dogs back and forth from the shelter for vet appointments and adoption showings.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for many and, in addition to providing comfort and care for shelter animals, we think this program can help people who are in need of companionship at this time of year,” said president and CEO, Diane Johnson-Owens. “Additionally, fostering provides relief to our staff who have been working tirelessly to provide for such a high volume of animals. Foster volunteers can truly make a difference in the life of a homeless animals in this season of giving.”