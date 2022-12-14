NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A dozen cats were among the more than 50 animals removed from an apartment in Niles on Wednesday, only adding to Animal Welfare League’s cat overcapacity issues.

Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor says the organization is now caring for the 12 cats, five dogs, 38 rats and a snake removed from the apartment at Eastwood Arms. Some of the animals were signed over to the shelter’s care, others were seized.

Shandor says investigators were tipped off to the case by someone concerned about the number of animals living there. She says humane agents also discovered a significant amount of urine and feces inside the apartment.

Shandor says Children Services was also at the apartment since a child was living there.

Courtesy: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County

“Due to the condition of some of the animals as well as the living conditions for all of the animals, our agents did remove all of those animals from that apartment today,” she said.

Shandor says charges are pending in the case.