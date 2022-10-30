EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Crews were on the scene of a fatal apartment fire on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of a child and a woman.

Assistant fire chief William Anderson confirmed that after several advanced life-saving attempts, a 31-year old woman and a 5-year-old boy have died from the fire. Their names have not been released.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in an apartment building at 24134 Euclid Avenue.

The fire was confined to one apartment on the second floor, Anderson said.

“The smoke in today’s fires is more poisonous and more toxic than ever before because all of our material possessions are mostly made of plastics and petroleum-based products,” Anderson said. “When those burn, they give off black, thick, noxious smoke that will incapacitate within one or two breaths. So yes, it’s very scary.”

The Euclid Fire Department is currently investigating the fire with assistance from the state fire marshals office. Anderson said that early investigation shows it may have started in the kitchen.

He stressed the importance of having a working smoke detector in your home and urged residents to never leave food unattended on the stove.

“I would ask your viewers to say a prayer for the families, for the people affected by this,” he said, “especially our firefighters who have this incident forever etched in their minds.”

