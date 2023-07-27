LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WJW) – The parents of a toddler who was fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother earlier this year are facing charges connected to the shooting death.

On March 28 police say a 16-month-old toddler was shot and killed at home in the afternoon.

Now, new evidence shows the 5-year-old who shot the child had cocaine in his system.

Police say the toddler had marijuana in his system.

The child’s father was at the apartment at the time of the shooting.

He claimed that he was sleeping on the couch when he heard a loud noise and discovered his son injured in the bedroom.

Deonta Johnson, 27, and Shatia Welch, 24, are now facing several charges. They were arrested this week.

Court documents reveal that the parents have been charged with several felonies, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug.