SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (WJW) – A sheriff’s office in California is investigating a stabbing between two 5-year-old twins.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies learned the twins were fighting. During that time, one of the children got a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother, the sheriff says.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by our deputies, emergency personnel, and hospital staff, the 5-year-old passed away at the hospital,” the sheriff’s office wrote. The stabbing happened on November 15.

The sheriff’s office says no one will be charged in the case.

“Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by either party,” the sheriff said.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the office wrote.

They are not identifying anyone involved.