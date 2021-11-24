5-year-old shot, killed by 6-year-old sibling: police

PENN HILLS, Pa. (WJW) — A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy died after allegedly being shot by his 6-year-old sibling.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Penn Hills Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The 5-year-old boy had been shot once and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered evidence suggesting that a 6-year-old sibling accidentally shot the boy while handling an unsecured firearm inside the home. Police say the firearm appears to be legally owned by a parent who is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed.

