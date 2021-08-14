5-year-old shoots and kills 3-year-old, sheriff says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BENA, Minnesota (WJW) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota says a 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a 5-year-old boy on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff says that around 4 a.m. the department received a report of an accidental shooting at a Bena residence and when deputies got there they learned the boy shot the girl inside the home.

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but then an ambulance took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts, the post explains.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral