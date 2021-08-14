5-year-old shoots and kills 3-year-old, sheriff says

BENA, Minnesota (WJW) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota says a 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a 5-year-old boy on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff says that around 4 a.m. the department received a report of an accidental shooting at a Bena residence and when deputies got there they learned the boy shot the girl inside the home.

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but then an ambulance took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts, the post explains.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation continues.