5-year-old seriously injured after falling from moving vehicle in state park parking lot: OSHP

WELLSTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured after falling from a moving vehicle in the parking lot of an Ohio state park.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Lake Alma State Park near Wellston shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.

Police say the child’s parents told investigators that the girl had somehow gotten out of her booster seat and the rear window and fell to the ground next to the vehicle as it was in motion.