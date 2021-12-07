‘Never seen a case like this’: 5-year-old, other children involved in Mansfield antique shop break-in, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are investigating a break-in at an antique shop involving several children — one as young as five years old.

According to the incident report, officers were called to Mid Ohio Antiques for a reported breaking and entering Sunday evening.

When officers got there, they found a 15-year-old and three younger children who tried to run from them.

According to police, the teen had a stolen loaded Glock 19 9mm with an extended magazine in their possession. Investigators believe the teen was telling the kids what to do during the break-in.

The teen was taken into custody.

The younger children, ages 5-10, were released to their parent or guardian.

“I have been a police officer for over 27 years and have never seen a case like this during my career, where the youth involved were so young,” said Captain Shari Robertson.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9724.