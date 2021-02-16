5-year-old girl wakes up from coma 11 days after crash involving ex-Chiefs coach

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (WJW) — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in a coma following a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl is now awake.

The news was delivered Monday in a post on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young.

The post stated simply: “Ariel is awake.”

The little girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash. She was with her mother who was helping a relative who had run out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive when it happened.

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach, and son of head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid was identified as the driver who crashed into the parked car where Ariel was inside.

Officers conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. They requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood.

Britt Reid was initially placed on administrative leave following the multi-vehicle crash.

He’s no longer employed by the team.

Police said the crash happened near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road.

Police say Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” before the crash.

The GoFundMe page set up for Ariel has raised over $492,000.