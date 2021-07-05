5-year-old girl kidnapped on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped Monday at about 6 p.m.

Zanaya Thomas was taken by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, James Hardges, 24, from a house on Kingsford Road near East 140th Street, according to police. Hardges was with a group of people, including one armed with a gun, police said.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Officers checked several locations for the little girl and the suspect. Investigators said they believe Hardges is going back to Pennsylvania, where they live.

Police said they do not believe the child is in danger at this time.

Hardges is driving a maroon GMC Envoy with Pennsylvania plate LLF 6539.

Anyone with information can call 216-621-1234.