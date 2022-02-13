5-year-old found stabbed to death in Bedford Heights; Mother arrested

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford Heights detectives are investigating the murder of a 5-year-old child.

According to police, the child was allegedly stabbed by the mother Saturday night in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. that a child had been stabbed inside an apartment.

A release from police says officers found E’nijah Noell Holland dead on the floor in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The child’s mother was arrested. She was still at the apartment when police arrived.

Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau 440-439-1234.