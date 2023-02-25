HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A 5-year-old Hudson boy decided to celebrate his birthday by taking gifts to the Humane Society of Summit County.

Brady Weinstein told his parents, Amanda and state Rep. Casey Weinstein, that he wanted to do something for the animals that don’t have “forever homes” yet and asked for gifts for the dogs instead of gifts for himself.

On Saturday, his parents took Brady and his two sisters to the humane society to drop off the gifts he helped pick out, which included, food, treats, toys, towels, blankets and cleaning supplies. Brady got a certificate of kindness from the Humane Society for his generosity.

“We hope it inspires others to support and adopt the pets at the shelter,” Casey Weinstein said.

