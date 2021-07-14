5-year-old dead after shooting himself in the head in Maple Heights home

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WJW) The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old boy.

Officers were called to the 19700 block of Maple Heights Blvd around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a child shot in the head.

When officers arrived they found the boy had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and had died.

The Maple Heights Police Detective Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I) are conducting the investigation into the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624.