5-year-old boy named honorary firefighter after saving his family from burning home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A five-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving his family from a burning home recently.

The Bartow County Fire Department was so impressed with his actions that they decided to make him an honorary firefighter. They also gave him the Lifesaving Award and declared Saturday “Noah Woods Day.”

“It’d be a huge blessing just to be able to welcome him into the brotherhood of firefighters,” Bartow County firefighter Skyler Gallegos told WSB.

The TV outlet reports that Noah opened a window and got his little sister and their dog to safety and then alerted the rest of the family.

“He’s my hero. My son’s always been my hero,” his father, Allen Woods said.

Noah is also expected to be honored at the Capitol in the near future.