5-year-old boy killed in Parma; man believed to be father arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 5-year-old boy killed at a Parma home Thursday afternoon.

Jax Ponomarenko was the victim of a homicide in a home in the 4700 block of Russell Ave.

A 31-year-old male, who police believe is the child’s father, has been arrested in connection with the child’s death.

That man has not been identified.

Parma police have released very little information on the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner did not release a cause of death.

Neighbors told FOX 8 they heard a commotion before police arrived on the street.

Parma police were at the home for several hours.

They brought out several pieces of evidence.

Parma police say the case remains under investigation and additional details will be released at a later time.