ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A young boy was taken to the hospital after a hit and run in Elyria Tuesday evening.

According to the Elyria Police Department, the five-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while crossing Bath Street around 5:42 p.m. The driver then left the scene.

The child, who sustained serious injuries, was life-flighted to University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Elyria Police Dispatch at 440-323-3302. You can also leave an anonymous tip vis text message to the Elyria Police Department, text the keyword TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.