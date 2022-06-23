ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly 5 vehicle crash in Ashland County.

It happened at US-42 and State Route 89 just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the OSHP, the driver of a Honda CR-V was headed south on SR-89 when they failed to stop at a stop sign at the US-42 intersection. Investigators say the Honda hit a Chevrolet Trax. Both vehicles then hit a group of motorcyclists that were stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the Honda was killed. She’s been identified as Christine Smith, 70, of Wellington. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. The motorcyclists suffered minor injuries.

OSHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.