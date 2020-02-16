5-time All-Star, former Cleveland Indian Tony Fernandez passes away

(WJW) — Former Cleveland Indian and five-time MLB All-Star Tony Fernandez has passed away at 57.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced his death on Twitter Sunday. Fernandez was a member of their 1993 World Series team.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez, one of our club’s most celebrated and respected players,” the team said in a statement. “Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time.”

We will miss you, Tony 💙 pic.twitter.com/3FfCgXaM7y — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 16, 2020

MLB Insider Hector Gomez says that Fernandez suffered a brain stroke and kidney complications.

Former MLB player Tony Fernandez has died. He suffered a brain stroke and Kidney complications.



Fernandez was selected to 5 All Star Games, won 4 Gold Glove and a World Series with Toronto Blue Jays (1993).



Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/JtpVSLiOAv — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 16, 2020

This comes just two weeks after one of his former teammates confirmed Fernandez was is in critical condition with a kidney ailment.

The infielder was selected to five All-Star Games, won four Gold Glove awards and a World Series with Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. He is also the Jays’ all-time hits leader.

His finest moment with the Tribe occurred in Game 6 of the 1997 American League Championship Series versus the Baltimore Orioles. You can watch it in the video above.

He also spent time playing with the Padres, Mets, Reds, Yankees and Brewers before retiring after the 2001 season.

