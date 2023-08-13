TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency crews rescued five people after a kayak and a canoe overturned on the Cuyahoga River Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called to Elton Russell Park in Geauga County around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a boat crash. All five victims, including a 14-month-old and two other kids, had to be taken out of the water and were rushed to the hospital.

WJW photo

All three children were wearing life jackets, but the two adults were not. One man is in serious condition following the incident, officials said. The others in the family went to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Troy Fire Department Chief Eric Matthews said investigators do not believe the vessels overturned due to a collision, but rather being in proximity to one another.

Matthews reminded people to wear life jackets while going out on the water.