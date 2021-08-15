5 shot outside Akron nightclub, police report

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Five people were reportedly shot outside a nightclub Friday night, Akron police confirmed to FOX 8.

Police were called to CRWN Nightclub on Maiden Lane following an alleged altercation outside the business.

The youngest shooting victim was a 16-year-old girl police said, and all of the victims were reportedly transported to hospitals in the area, or arrived on their own.

None of the victims experienced life-threatening injuries, police said. It is still unclear if the people shot were involved in the altercation or were bystanders.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Akron Police Department.