Police report 5 shootings in Cleveland within 10 hours

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police report that five people were shot in the city between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. yesterday and today.

None of the shootings were reported fatal and police continue to investigate.

Here’s what the police have reported about each incident:

At 4 p.m. June 27, a 22-year-old man was shot in the hand at the corner of West 100 Street and Denison Avenue. Two suspects fled the scene and the man was taken to MetroHealth.

At 8 p.m., on the 1300 block of West 54th Street, a 63-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was taken into custody following the incident.

At 10 p.m., a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left side arrived at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center via private transportation. The shooting reportedly occurred at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and Eddy Road.

At 1 a.m. June 28, a woman arrived at University Hospitals after being shot in the leg at the corner of East 173rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

At 2 a.m., police were called to the 6200 block of Haltnorth Walk after a 50-year-old was shot in the chest. The man was taken to MetroHealth and a suspect remains unknown.

