CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after five people were shot at a barber shop in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the IFixUgly barber shop in the 4400 block of State Road just before 3:15 p.m.

Initial reports state that a man walked into the barber shop and started firing rounds at people inside before leaving the scene in a red four-door vehicle.

According to police, four men between ages 19 and 34, as well as a 29-year-old woman, were taken to MetroHealth with gunshot wounds.

One of those victims is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police have placed evidence markers around the area. There are even bullet holes inside the door of the barber shop.

When FOX 8 crews arrived on the scene, there were frantic parents because children were getting out of school nearby when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call detectives at 216-621-1234.