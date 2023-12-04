(WJW) — It was a huge weekend for high school football. Five teams are celebrating state championships!

The Massillon Tigers even won their first title in more than 50 years.

While visiting Fox 8 News Monday, Linebacker Dorian Pringle said, “It was big. It was important for us, for the whole community to win that game and get a title under our belt.”

The city will honor the team with a parade on Sunday, Dec. 10. Head Coach Nate Moore expressed how happy they were to take home a gold trophy for the city.

He said of his team, “They play hard, they play for each other and they play for the city of Massillon.”

St. Ed’s once again excelled on the field, winning the Division One championship for the third year in a row.

The school plans to celebrate the Eagles with a banner raising and rally at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

After Saturday’s win in Canton Coach Lombardo said, “First off it means everything for the school and the community and the senior class. I think it’s got to go down as one of the greatest in St. Ed’s history, 3 back to back to back.

Kirtland is also celebrating its seventh state championship in the last 13 years, while Glenville won the state title for the second year in a row, crushing division four rival Kettering Archbishop Alter.

The Perry Pirates also went 16-0 on the season, winning their first-ever state football championship by beating Liberty Center.

The two undefeated teams faced off in a thriller of a game that ended with a score of 21-14.

The celebrations at Fox 8 continue Tuesday with the Glenville Tarblooders and the Kirtland Hornets on Wednesday.