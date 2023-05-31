DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five officers at Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima have been suspended.

Four corrections officers and a major were suspended following the escape of two inmates, according to WDTN’s partners at Lima News.

Bradley Gillespie and James Lee escaped last week. The inmates hid in a dumpster that was taken off property, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections.

Investigators are working to learn how the inmates got into the dumpster and avoided being found.

Lee was caught within 24 hours in Henderson, Kentucky. Gillespie got away but was later found dead in the Ohio River.