[In the player above, watch FOX 8 News coverage from 2021 on traffic crashes along state highways.]

(WJW) — Several bridges in Portage and Trumbull counties are due for replacement or maintenance next year.

The scheduled work is estimated at nearly $1.7 million, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A timeline for the work wasn’t provided Tuesday.

Local route closures aren’t expected to create major traffic delays. Read on for locations of the three bridges set for replacement and the two bridges set for repairs.

Closing for replacement

State Route 5 over Sugar Creek in Vernon Township, Trumbull County

This route will be closed for about 21 consecutive days between Bushnell-Campbell Road and Mayburn Corners-Barclay Road.

The detour will use state Route 88 and state Route 7.

State Route 45 over Center Creek in Champion Township, Trumbull County

The route will be closed for about 21 consecutive days between Airport Road and Prentice Road.

The detour will use state Route 305, state Route 534 and state Route 88.

State Route 305 over Silver Creek in Hiram Township, Portage County

The route will be closed for about 30 consecutive days between state Route 700 and Udall Road.

The detour will use state Route 700, state Route 82 and state Route 88.

Closing for maintenance

State Route 87 over Swine Creek in Mesopotamia Township, Trumbull County

The route will be closed for about 21 consecutive days between state Route 534 and Brigden Road.

The detour will use state Route 534, state Route 88 and state Route 45.

State Route 44 over the Upper Cuyahoga River in Mantua, Portage County

The route will be reduced to one bi-directional lane for about 30 days between Mats Road and Orchard Street.

To submit public comments on the projects, contact Brian Peck, ODOT environmental specialist, at 330-786-4931 or brian.peck@dot.ohio.gov.