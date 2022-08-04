COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHW) – The State of Ohio is offering grant money to local law enforcement agencies to help pay for body cameras.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice is accepting applications for the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program, which helps cover costs for camera equipment, video storage and public record management personnel.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that $5 million is available in this second round of grant funding.

“Law enforcement agencies are increasingly using body-worn cameras to serve a multitude of functions, but for some agencies, the price tag is simply far too expensive,” said Governor DeWine. “Our goal is to help as many local agencies as possible with the costs to improve current body-worn camera technology or launch new programs.”

The program was started last year. The state awarded more than $4.7 million to 109 law enforcement agencies in the first round of funding.

Grant applicants have to submit their proposals online by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

An Akron ordinance that passed last year forced the city to promptly release body cam footage of the shooting death of Jayland Walker. A similar ordinance is on it’s way to becoming law in Cleveland.