LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooting Monday at a bank building in downtown Louisville killed four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead, police said.

According to officers at a press conference held Monday at 11 a.m., at least two officers were shot. One of those officers is currently in surgery. The condition of the other injured officer was unclear at this time.

Four more victims were killed in the shooting. Eight officers, including the officer, are currently at the hospital, according to police.

During the press conference, police said that at this time, it appeared the shooter did have a connection to the bank where the shooting happened.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”

LOUISVILLE, KY – APRIL 10: Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to initial reports, there are multiple casualties but the shooter is no longer a threat. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images) This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Reid Cornell via AP)

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Humphrey said. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

Humphrey said at least six wounded people, including one police officer, were taken to a hospital but he had no details on their conditions.

Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building and television footage showed numerous police vehicles in the area.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.