LIVE: 3 children, 2 adults killed in Akron house fire

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department reports 5 people were killed and 4 people were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters and officers responded to a house fire at 1118 Linden Ave. just before 1 a.m.

According to the fire department, emergency workers found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the house when they arrived on the scene.

Akron Fire says 5 people were killed.

The Summit County Medical Examiner confirms 3 children and 2 adults are among the dead.

Their identities have not been released.

4 people were taken to Akron-area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

