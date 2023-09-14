*Attached video: Akron police chief retires

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Five juveniles, girls and boys, between the ages of 10 and 16 were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection to the brutal attack that left a woman severely injured in Akron last month.

A 52-year-old woman was hospitalized after being robbed and attacked by juveniles at a bus stop in Akron just before 9 p.m. on August 5.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, officers met the victim in front of a home on the 900 block of Barbara Avenue just before 9 p.m., where she reported being robbed and assaulted by a group of about six to eight teenagers.

According to the victim, the suspects punched and kicked her in the head and body during the attack. They then fled the scene with the victim’s purse and cell phone, according to the release.

During the investigation, detectives, assisted by patrol, identified the suspects, according to the release.

Each suspect was arrested and charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.