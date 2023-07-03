Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans love their fireworks!

While the bulk are sticking with fireworks on Independence Day, some are putting on displays tonight. Check out the list below for five of them, or click the link to see a full guide of all July 4 fireworks shows in our area.

1.) Avon

When: Monday, July 3

The city of Avon and the Lake Erie Crushers will shoot off fireworks, in conjunction with each other, on July 3. More here.

2.) Brunswick

When: Monday, July 3, dusk

Where: Brunswick High School, 3553 Center Road

People are encouraged to gather by 9:15 p.m. as the fireworks hit the air at dusk. Find out more right here.

3.) Canton

When: Monday, July 3 at 9:50 p.m.

Where: McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

The monument grounds will be open starting at 7:30 p.m., with entertainment expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and vendors. The fireworks display is set to begin at 9:45 p.m. More here.

4.) North Ridgeville

When: Monday, July 3

Where: Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory Lane

The Freedom Festival is a ticketed event for the whole family full of entertainment and fireworks at 10 p.m. The Freedom Festival starts at 4 p.m. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

5.) Wadsworth

When: Monday, July 3 from 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown

The City of Wadsworth is celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and food trucks on July 3 from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. There will also be a celebration concert at 7 p.m. More here.