CLEVELAND (WJW) – Five players from the Cleveland Browns have been named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

Guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku and cornerback Denzel Ward were all named to the AFC roster. Garrett, Bitonio and Cooper were voted as starters, the Browns confirmed Wednesday.

This marks Bitonio’s sixth straight Pro Bowl. It’s the fifth time for both Garrett and Cooper. Additionally, it’s Ward’s third career Pro Bowl and Njoku’s first.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, kicker Dustin Hopkins, center Ethan Pocic, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were named as alternates.

2024 Pro Bowl Games will see the AFC face off against the NFC, culminating at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 4.

Fans can pick up tickets to the Pro Bowl here.