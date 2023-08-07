CLEVELAND (WJW) – Eight members of the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox, including managers, have received discipline for their role in a brawl that happened during Saturday night’s game at Progressive Field.

League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill announced the following disciplines Monday:

Guardians 3rd Baseman José Ramírez: Three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting

Guardians Pitcher Emmanuel Clase: One-game suspension and an undisclosed fine

Guardians Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh: One-game suspension and an undisclosed fine

White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson: Six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting

White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians Manager Terry Francona: Each received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine

White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians Outfielder Gabriel Arias: Each received an undisclosed fine

According to a press release from the MLB, the suspensions for Anders and Ramirez are scheduled to go into effect Monday night when the Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays and the White Sox host the New York Yankees.

However, both Anderson and Ramírez have elected to appeal the suspensions.

According to the release, the discipline issued to them will be suspended until the process is complete.

Clase, Grifol and Francona will serve their respective suspensions Monday, while Sarbaugh will serve his suspension on Tuesday, according to the release.

In the sixth inning on Saturday night, Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, and the Guardians’ All-Star third baseman knocked down Anderson with a lucky overhand right to the chin. Anderson was dazed by the blow.

Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol.