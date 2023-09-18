BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Five Baldwin Wallace University lacrosse players were treated for “apparent drug overdoses” on Sunday, university officials confirmed to FOX 8 News.

It happened at an off-campus house during an “event,” according to a statement from a university spokesperson. The students were taken to a hospital. Three of them were treated and released. Two others are still hospitalized in stable condition.

“We’re thankful they received excellent medical care,” reads the statement.

Berea Police Department is now investigating the incident. The university is also opening a student code of conduct case. University counselors have also scheduled a meeting with all students who were at the “off-campus house event.”

“Recognizing that the misuse of alcohol and other drugs poses a risk to health and safety, BW has a legacy of promoting healthy behaviors related to alcohol and other drugs,” reads the statement. “The university’s approach emphasizes education to transform behaviors toward healthy decision-making. As a result, the university works every year to provide education and prevention programming.”

The university offers 24-hour, confidential health counseling services for students which can address concerns on alcohol or drug use, according to the statement.

The university also offers medical amnesty to students who seek help for drug or alcohol use for themselves or others, according to the university’s student handbook. In medical amnesty, students “receive substance education and are exempted from violations related to possession and use of alcohol and other drugs, but MA does not exempt response to other violations of the code.”