LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest at The Venetian Resort became a millionaire Thursday night after making a $5 side bet.

The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush, after which they made the side bet, which made them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

The guest won a total of $1,040,235.

The progressive begins at $1 million and increases by increments once a player makes a $5 side bet. To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

The progressive is available on several table games at both The Venetian and The Palazzo casinos.