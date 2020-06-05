1  of  4
5 arrested Friday in attempt to break into Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – At a press conference detailing FBI arrests on weekend riots, Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said five people were arrested Friday morning trying to break into Progressive Field. 

He said all five are from Ohio, but not from Cuyahoga County.

The five were spotted by Progressive Field security, according to Chief Williams.

The chief said he believed the curfew that lifted Friday morning at 6 a.m. helped spot them. 

The five were arrested sometime between 3 and 7 a.m.

Chief Williams said they had protest signs, firestarter, and other items.

Williams said they’re also looking into several complaints against Cleveland officers.

Protests, many of them peaceful, have been held across the country and here in Northeast Ohio following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck. That officer and three others have been charged in Floyd’s death.

