ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Five adults and four children are left without a home after a fire broke out in Elyria Saturday afternoon, firefighters reported.

A team was called to the scene near Lake Avenue and Parkview Court around 2 p.m. after a fire that started in a camper leapt over to another camper and a nearby house.

Due to “severe clutter,” firefighters said they had trouble moving inside the home to get to the top floors where the blaze was spreading.

Fire crews said the two campers were destroyed and that city officials called for “emergency demolition” to the house due to the amount of damage.

The Red Cross is providing emergency housing for those displaced and no injuries were reported in the incident. The people were reportedly staying in both the campers and house.